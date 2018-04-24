To hold on to the remnants of the once dominating sugar belt down south in the state, Congress is leaving no stone unturned to warm up to the actor.

MYSURU: When the time is ripe to put a spoke in wheels of JD(S), with two of its sitting MLAs in Mandya switching side to Congress, the grand old party is wary of the negative impact it may have if actor and sitting Mandya MLA M H Ambareesh decides to stay from electoral battle on May 12.

To hold on to the remnants of the once dominating sugar belt down south in the state, Congress is leaving no stone unturned to warm up to the actor. Of the seven constituencies in Mandya, the only two constituencies where the party could win in the previous assembly polls were Mandya and Malavalli (SC reserve) seats.

Ambareesh had won by a record margin of 42,937 votes by securing 90,329 votes against JD(S) candidate

M Srinivas who had got only 47,392 votes.

Now, the time is ripe to improve the fortunes of the party with Ramesh Babu Bandisidde Gowda and Cheluvaraya Swamy seeking re-election on Congress ticket. If the duo win, it would help in reviving the lost dominance of the party in Cauvery basin.

Besides, it will also be the beginning of the downfall of the Deve Gowda-led party that is banking on Vokkaliga community votes in the district. For Congress, which has been sitting pretty on Ahinda votes, no doubt the party stands a good chance to counter the regional outfit.

When all seems to be going in its favour, the party wants Ambareesh, a Vokkaliga, to play the role of a formidable leader in further enriching prospects of the party that once enjoyed when S M Krishna had won seven seats for the party in the elections held in 1999. The party had won seven against eight total seats then.

Though Ambareesh came out with ripostes, sometimes caring a hoot for who is who in the party, the party ignored and announced ticket to him in the first list of 218 candidates.

However, what has added to their woes is Ambareesh still remaining oblivious, without collecting ‘B’ form with just a day left to file nomination papers. The last day to file nominations is Tuesday.