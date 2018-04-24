BENGALURU: BJP’s last-minute decision against giving party ticket to BS Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra to contest from Varuna constituency has surprised many leaders within the party. While some see it as a well thought out strategy, many feel that it was a fiasco as the high command has put the brakes on the state BJP president’s plans in the last minute.

The party, however, has not given any explanation for ‘dropping’ Vijayendra, except for saying that everyone will abide by the high command’s decision.

Though BJP had not officially announced his name, Vijayendra after getting a green signal from the leadership, had launched his campaign. In last two weeks, he had managed to build a tempo in favour of the party and projected himself as a formidable candidate to take on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yatindra. The protests that erupted in Mysuru after the announcement clearly indicate that all is not well within the BJP. “Everything was going well for the party.

We had managed to create an impression that both Siddaramaiah and his son will find it difficult to win. Now, suddenly things seem to have changed as workers are protesting against party leaders,” said a source in the party. “Whatever may be the reason, the whole issue was mishandled,” the source added. According to a source, the decision was taken after RSS expressed reservation over Vijayendra’s candidature as his brother Ragavendra is an MLA from Shikaripura and he is likely to contest Parliamentary elections in 2019 from Shivamogga — the constituency which is currently represented by his father Yeddyurappa. Some also say that Yeddyurappa himself took a decision after BJP’s internal survey showed that the party was not winning the constituency.

“Looks like it was all part of a strategy. There was no opposition to Vijayendra’s candidature and if the party wanted, it could have announced his name in the first, second or third list. The fact that his name was withheld for so long is a clear indication that the leaders were waiting to take a right decision at an appropriate time,” said a leader close to Yeddyurappa. “At this juncture, the high command will not take any decision that will not go down well with Yeddyurappa or party workers ,” the leader reasoned.

Hours after Yeddyurappa announced that his son was not contesting the election, BJP general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka P Muralidhar Rao took to twitter appreciating the decision. Meanwhile, sources said the party was contemplating fielding former IPS officer L Revannaasiddaiah, who resigned from Congress last week, from Varuna. The BJP has announced its candidates for all the constituencies except for Varuna and Badami.