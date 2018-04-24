BENGALURU: In a circular issued to all district health officers and taluk health officers by Ajay Seth, Additional Chief Secretary of department of health and family welfare, instructions have been given on how to ensure polling officials and security personnel to remain healthy while posted for the election process in the state.

"All district health officers should prepare a detailed healthcare action plan for their respective district in consultation with the taluk health officers and obtain approval of the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat," the circular said. "The security personnel from central security forces have started to arrive in the state. They are likely to be staying in hostels managed by the departments of social welfare, backward classes welfare and minority welfare. The concerned taluk health officer should offer a health check-up in case any personnel is in need of healthcare," it added.

The taluk health officer was instructed to act as a bridge between the company head of the security forces and the doctor in-charge of the nearest health centre. The agencies in-charge of 104 Arogya Sahayavani (health advisory service) and 108 ambulance emergency response service were instructed to respond to polling and security personnel promptly. Medicine kits containing paracetamol, Ranitidine, Cetrizine, Domperidone tablets and four packets of Oral Rehydrating Solution, and five strips of band aid are to be provided to each polling party and 10 extra kits are to be provided to returning officers latest by May 5 for including in the polling material provided to each polling party.

The contact details of in-charge medical officers of the nearest health centre from the polling booth is to be provided to the returning officer.

A team consisting of three medical doctors, five nurses, two pharmacists should be located at each mustering centre. The team should have basic drugs and diagnostic equipment with them. On polling day, all mobile medical units should be ready to cater to polling and security personnel including police and general public. On counting day, a team consisting of one doctor and two nurses should be located at each counting centre. The health and family welfare department will be on high alert till the completion of the election process, the circular said.