Veteran politician Kagodu Thimmappa has created history in state politics when he filed his nomination in Sagar on Monday.

SHIVAMOGGA: Veteran politician Kagodu Thimmappa has created history in state politics when he filed his nomination in Sagar on Monday. It was 13th time he filed his nomination, including once for Legislative Council election in 1980.

In the post-independence period, the state witnessed 14 elections between 1952 to 2013. The 2018 elections will be the 15th.

Thimmappa’s entry into politics began with the Socialist party. When Thimmappa was a law student, he jumped into Kagodu movement when it was at its peak in the 1950s. The plan of action of the Kagodu movement used to be debated at Thimmappa’s house. It influenced him to take plunge into politics.

For the first time, Kagodu contested assembly elections from Sagar in 1962 against V S Lakshmikashappa of the Indian National Congress (INC). He was defeated by a margin of 3,299 votes. In the next elections held in 1967, he was again defeated by a low margin of 749 votes, against K H Srinivas of the INC.

For the first time, Thimmappa entered the state assembly on Socialist Party ticket in 1972, defeating L T Thimmappa Hegde of the INC. He contested the 1978 elections on Janata Party ticket and lost to Hegde.

Thimmappa was influenced by stalwart Devaraj Urs and joined the Congress party. During this period, Thimmappa’s role in Land Reforms Act was commended. During the tenure of chief minister Gundu Rao, Thimmappa entered the legislative council in 1980.

When S Bangarappa deserted Congress and floated Karnataka Kranti Ranga, Gundu Rao fielded Thimmappa to take on him (Bangarappa) at Sorab in 1983. But Thimmappa was defeated.

As the tenure of his legislative council membership was not over, the Congress favoured Hegde who was defeated by Dharmappa of Janata Party.

Bangarappa’s arch rival

Thimmappa is considered as Bangarappa’s arch rival. Bangarappa never allowed Thimmappa to grow when he was in the Congress. When Bangarappa left the party in 1994, he planned to take revenge on Thimmappa. On a Karnataka Congress Party ticket, Bangarappa took on Thimmappa in Sagar. Thimmappa had the last laugh and Bangarappa was pushed to third spot.

Bangarappa joined BJP in 2004 and brought in Beluru Gopalakrishna to take on Thimmappa. Thimmappa was defeated at the hands of his nephew (Gopalakrishna) in 2004 and 2008. Thimmappa who built his political career through issues, raised voice on Forest Rights Act implemented by UPA. He won the 2013 polls. With his nephew on his side now, Thimmappa hopes to win Sagar again.