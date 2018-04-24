MYSURU: It was supposed to be a high- stakes clash between the sons of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa in Varuna constituency. But the BJP on Monday sprang a surprise by saying that Yeddyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra will not contest from Varuna. In fact, Yeddyurappa himself dropped the bombshell in the last minute, before a much-enthused cadres at a meeting in Nanjangud.

Yeddyurappa said, "Vijayendra is not filing nomination today and will be working for the victory of the party candidates in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts while the party will field an ordinary worker in his place," only to trigger a wave of disappointment among the party workers who were till then waiting to show their strength on the D-day, as Vijayendra had emerged as a strong candidate against Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra.

Yeddyurappa who had to abruptly end his speech, preferred to keep mum even as some of the leaders on the dais wanted to know what had actually transpired with just a few hours before filing the nomination.

Soon, the party workers went berserk and besieged both Yeddyurappa and Vijayendra for over half an hour. Some party workers broke chairs on the dais and also flung some in the air to express their anguish over the latest development.

The drama that unfolded in Nanjangud later extended to Mysuru where incensed party workers created a mayhem for hours. In Mysuru, the police had to use mild force against the agitating party workers who had gathered outside Hotel President, where Yeddyurappa was scheduled to hold a meeting, mostly to explain the reasons behind the sudden development.

A section of party workers barged into the party office near Regency theatre and went on a rampage.

No role of top brass, says BSY

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Monday dismissed the role of party high command in denying ticket to his son B Y Vijayendra. At a hurriedly convened media briefing, Yeddyurappa who defended the last-minute change, went on to say that 'I told Vijayendra over phone from Bengaluru itself, before boarding the chopper to Nanjangud.'

Bhadravati: R. Pravin Patil

Yeshwantpur: Jaggesh

BTM Layout: Sri Lallesh Reddy

Ramanagaram: H Lilavathi

Kanakapura: Nandini Gowda

Belur: K Suresh

Hassan: J Preetham Gowda