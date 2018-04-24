KOPPAL: Even as BJP hinges its hopes on Veerashaiva-Lingayat unity in May 12 assembly elections across north Karnataka, the party seems to have made a mess with its candidate in Koppal assembly constituency.

Despite announcing candidature of party functionary C V Chandrashekhar in its second list, the party took a U-turn by bowing to pressure exerted by Koppal BJP MP Sanganna Karadi and fielded the MP’s son Amaresh Karadi on the last day for filing of nominations on Tuesday.

Sanganna Karadi belongs to Panchamasali sub-sect while C V Chandrashekhar belongs to Reddy Lingayat sub-sect within Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. This last minute change in the BJP candidature could affect the party’s poll prospects in all the five assembly constituencies in Koppal district, political observers opine.

In fact, Veerashaiva-Lingayat community voters with around 60,000 in Koppal assembly seat alone are pre-dominant across the district, they noted.

Meanwhile, the party’s faux pas is said to have caused heartburn among BJP rank and file beyond Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. Though Reddy-Lingayats are less in number as compared to Panchamasalis, the former wield much clout across the district with their financial strength.

Members of the Reddy Lingayat sub-sect are said to have firmed up from across the political parties and assured C V Chandrashekhar to back him covertly as an independent candidate as the latter has already filed his nomination. C V Chandrashekhar also affirmed that he would remain in fray and fight as an independent candidate.

However, district BJP president Virupakshappa Singanal told Express on Tuesday that Chandrashekhar would be prevailed upon to withdraw from the fray.

Yet, the damage has already been done for poll prospects of the BJP in the district, pointed out political observers.