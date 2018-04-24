MYSURU: The BJP that had put up a united show to take on the Congress in Chief Minister Siddramaiah's home turf is now a divided house.

Differences came to the fore and party cadres are divided over the national leadership denying ticket to BY Vijayendra from Varuna constituency.

This has led to unrest and the police caned BJP workers for trying to gherao national leaders in front of a hotel disrupting normal traffic on the busy road. The caning did not stop them from expressing their displeasure and registering the protest in front of the national leaders.

Vijayendra, who has made a surprising entry into Mysuru politics, launching campaign in Varuna constituency, has managed to galvanize youths and charged up Veerashaiva community not only in Varuna but also other Veerashaivas dominated constituencies in Mysuru and Chamrajnagar.

He stole the limelight and expedited campaign by hiring a house in Varuna village, and hitting roads across the Varuna constituency. The BJP leaders projected him as Varuna candidate and also held meeting and also charged up the cadres in constituency that was represented by Chief Minister Siddramaiah.

Vijayendra knew the caste equations has touched the Dalits and Nayaka community in sizeable population and had appealed to support BJP. But, the BJP high command denying ticket has sent rude shock among the party workers and also Veerashaiva's.

Candidates appeal: The BJP candidates in Mysuru and Chamrajnagar came out in open extending support to Vijayendra and wanted the party high command to reconsider its decision as it would be difficult to convince and win over the community in run-up to polls.

The candidates apprised BJP top brass Javadekar, BS Yeddyurappa and others that fielding of Vijayendra will send a strong message to Linagayats and also pat cadres in both the districts.

There are about seven constituencies including Varuna, Kollegal, Chamrajnagar, Gundlupet, Periyapatna, Krishnaraja, K R Nagar were Veerashaiva's are in large number and can tilt the results if they stand united.

Sources told BJP candidates Siddaraju, Sandesh Swamy, Nanjundaswamy and others told that it would be difficult to take on Congress and JD(S) without the support of Veerashaivas. They feared that it would be difficult for them to face the community and pacify why Vijayendra was denied ticket after campaigning for about a month.

The party bosses should have clarified their stand in initial stage so that it would not have lead to confusion. This will also send a wrong signal and make them rethink on supporting the BJP.

Ex MLC Siddaraju said that he has apprised the party leaders and had wished to withdraw his papers from Heggadevana Kote. "I will wait for the decision of the party and would take a call before April.26", he added.

The BJP senior leaders feel that a conspiracy is working against Yeddyurappa in the party. They don't want a successor to come up after Yeddyurappa. This will mar the prospects of the BJP candidates, said pleading anonymity.

The party insiders feel that it would have given them an edge in constituencies that witnessing keen contests and BJP winning in narrow margins. Vijayendra would have influenced many of the fence sitters who are fed up the Congress and other parties.

BJP candidate GN Nanjunda Swamy from Kollegal said that this development has led to confusion among the party workers. They should have decided much before Vijayendra entered the fray instead of denying him the ticket last minute.

When BJP did not give free hand to Yeddyurappa field his son Vijayendra what guarantee they will make him the Chief Minister, asked Mahesh.

Meanwhile, Many Veerashaiva youths and leaders held a meeting and joined Congress in presence of Yithendra. They charged that BJP is anti-Veerashivas and pledged their support to Congress in Varuna and called upon the community to reject BJP.