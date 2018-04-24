HUBBALI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the Union Government was misusing the income tax department to scare Congress leaders. He was reacting to reports of I-T raids on minister HC Mahadevappa. However, Mahadevappa, as well as the I-T department, denied that any raids were underway at properties of the Minister.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Badami to file his nomination papers, Siddaramaiah said, "It is very unfortunate that the Union Government is misusing a vital department to disturb Congress leaders. IT department raid on HC Mahadevappa's residence in Mysuru is politically motivated," he said. He also asked why the department had not raided residences of opposition leaders Jagadish Shettar or BJP Chief BS Yeddyurappa. "Why are only Congress leaders being targetted. These tactics will not scare us," he said.

Meanwhile, in Mysuru, Mahadevappa denied that any raids were conducted at his house. Speaking to reporters before leaving for campaigning, he said that he had no information about any raids on him. Income tax department officials also clarified that raids were underway at properties belonging to contractors and no minister was being raided.

Will campaign only one day in Badami: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah went on to say that he would campaign in Badami constituency for only one day. "I will address only one public rally in the constituency. The leaders and workers of the party in Bagalkot district are so strong that I need not bother about it much. And I don't care about who is contesting against me. I will register a huge victory," said Siddaramaiah.

He said that he was contesting from Badami constituency to eradicate differences between South Kannada and North Karnataka. He expressed confidence that his son Dr Yathindra would register a huge victory in Varuna constituency.