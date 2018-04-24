HUBBALLI: A video in which Labour Minister Santosh Lad telling his party worker that he would not visit Kalaghatagi constituency for the next five years and just list out the problems, which will be taken care of, has gone viral on social media. Party workers have expressed their anguish over the remark.

Deserting his home constituency — Sandur in Ballari — after delimitation of constituencies, Lad contested from Kalaghatagi in 2008. He registered an easy win in 2013. He was also district minister of Dharwad for a while.

Initially, party workers expressed reservation over re-nominating Lad for Kalaghatagi and even some left the party in protest. But, differences were ironed out later. However, an undated video shows the MLA speaking angrily with a party worker and telling him that he would not come to the constituency for next five years. However, he is heard saying if any problems were there they would be taken care of.

A Congress leader said it was not fair on part of Lad to speak such a language, that too when the polls are fast approaching.