BENGALURU: In a major setback to Congress, actor-turned-politician H Ambarish rejected the party’s request to contest the May 12 assembly polls from his hometown Mandya.

The party had announced his name and had even sent a B form to his house. During the last few days, many senior Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had tried to convince him.

“I am not contesting the elections and will also not campaign for any candidate,” said Ambarish, also known as Rebel Star in the Kannada film industry. “I have not suggested any names to the party and why will I campaign for others?” he shot back when asked if he would campaign for Congress candidates.

Citing health reasons for not contesting the polls, the former minister said “ I was treated in Singapore hospital four years back and age is also a factor. Also, I cannot justify my duty (as an elected representative),” he said.

The party had announced his name in the first list and in last few days many senior leaders, including Siddaramaiah, KPCC president G Parameshwara had tried to convince him. According to sources, Ambarish was upset with the CM and Congress leaders over the way he was dropped from the Siddaramaiah government and he had reportedly put several conditions for accepting party’s request to contest from Mandya.

However, on Tuesday the actor said the fact that the Congress leaders announced his name and did not give the party ticket to any other leader clearly show that their love and respect for him. Today is the last date for filing the nomination and the party is likely to give ticket to another local leader from Mandya. Rebel Star's decision to stay away from the contest is considered as a setback for the party in the Vokkaliga dominated region, in which the JD (S) is a strong force.