MYSURU: Thotadappa Basavaraju who is contesting assembly elections on BJP ticket from Varuna has declared assets worth Rs 40 lakh.

According to the affidavit submitted by Basavaraju along with his nomination papers on Tuesday, he has declared moveable properties worth Rs 15 lakh and immovable properties worth Rs 25 lakh. He has Rs 90, 000 cash in hand, while his wife Nagarathnamma has Rs 50,000. He has a deposit of Rs 21,625 at Karnataka Bank, T Narsipur branch while his wife has Rs 10,000 at State Bank of India branch in the same town. He has invested Rs 21,940 in LIC, while his wife has a private insurance cover with a premium of Rs 29,900. The only two vehicles he has are a scooter and a motorcycle totalling worth Rs 65, 000. Both the husband and the wife have gold valuables worth Rs 6. 25 lakh each. Besides, he owns a site in the dimension of 30x50 feet at Vivekananda Nagar in T Narsipur purchased at the rate of Rs 2 .75 lakh in 2014 with current market value of Rs 25 lakh. However, he owes Rs 6. 5 lakh to Karnataka Bank in T Narsipur.

I am not disappointed, says Vijayendra

Mysore: BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary B U Vijayendra said he is not disappointed over the party denying him ticket from Varuna constituency. Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said the party has not made him scapegoat.

He said he will abide by the party decision and will work for the party candidate in Varuna. "I have worked for years. I started my work 20 days ago in Varuna. I am thankful for 16 ticket aspirants for supporting me," he added.

Clarifying that he will not run away from Mysuru and Chamarajnagar, he apologised for stray incidents and protests staged by his supporters and party men on Tuesday. He said they will work unitedly and will take all into confidence.

Thanking the party for giving him a bigger role to strengthen and work for the victory of BJP candidates in both Mysuru and Chamarajnagar districts, he maintained that the BJP has not dumped Yeddyurappa. He said his father with a five-decade-old political career has been made state BJP president and will bring back the party to power with absolute majority. He said the party has not underestimated Yeddyurappa or his commitment to the party.