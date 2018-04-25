KALABURAGI: In a surprise development, national president of JD(S), Deve Gowda, changed candidate from Afzalpur at the last moment on Tuesday.

Govind Vishwanath Bhat was earlier the official candidate of BJP from Afzalpur constituency. He had filed nomination form as BJP candidate yesterday and today also.

But Deve Gowda, through a messenger, handed over a letter signed by him to the returning officer of Afzalpur on Tuesday, stating that the B-Form and A-Form given to Govind Bhat by Janata Dal (S) has been withdrawn.

And that the B-Form and A-Form of JD(S) has been given to Rajendra Kumar Vithal Rao Patil and that Rajendra Kumar should be considered as the official candidate of the party.