BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly has to take decision on or before May 7 on the representation submitted by the two MLAs of JD(S) with regard to the disqualification of seven rebel MLAs, as the assembly is going to be dissolved on May 8.

This was stated in the judgment pronounced by Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan on the petition filed by two JD(S) MLAs seeking directions to the Speaker to dispose of the petition filed by them with regard to disqualification of seven rebel MLAs of of the party for violating the whip.

The petition was filed by CN Balakrishna, MLA, Shravanabelagola Assembly Constituency and B B Ningaiah, MLA, Mudigere Assembly Constituency.