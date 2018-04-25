UDUPI: Maintaining his stand against BJP, actor Prakash Rai who is known for his vocal criticism of right wing forces, has said that even if BJP comes into power in the state, B S Yeddyurappa may not remain as the chief minister even for three months.

Rai also said that he does not have any malicious propaganda against Hindus, but wants Indians to live in harmony. ''Have the BJP men taken a contract to lead Hinduism? Why have the BJP leaders resorted to make hate speeches?'' Rai asked during an interaction with journalists at Press Club in Udupi on Tuesday.

Further speaking, the multilingual actor said that there is fear of unrest during the election as BJP has never gone through the democratic process peacefully. ''A major arson is likely to take place in Karnataka before the D-day on May 12,'' Rai said. ''Clashes broke out just days after the Narendra Modi-led party swept the Left out of power in the Northeast. The statue of Communist icon Lenin was bulldozed in Tripura. Similar kind of violence also took place in Uttar Pradesh. BJP has resorted to do politics by engaging in violence and BJP leaders are spewing venom by dividing people on the basis of their religion,'' Rai rued.

''I have never been an anti-Hindu in my approach but some vested interests have taken the task of labelling me as one. Religion should be the guiding force for people and never should disturb harmony," Rai added.

Asserting that 'Just asking,' a platform launched by him to question the wrongs in society will act as a 'Permanent Opposition,' Prakash Rai said that it would be good for all as it is very much needed. ''The movement I have started will never end. I have even planned to take it to the district level by organising programmes,'' Rai informed.