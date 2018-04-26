MYSURU: BSP supremo Mayawati accused the BJP of conspiring to inject hatred among people's minds to win Karnataka assembly elections.

Addressing a JD(S)-BSP rally at Maharaja's College Grounds here on Wednesday, she said people of Karnataka should throw out the Congress to bring back the JD(S)-BSP alliance to power.

Alleging that both the Congress and the BJP are funded by capitalists, she said policies are formulated to suit to capitalists than focusing on the poor. Whereas the BSP that fights elections with funding from supporters comes out with a policy for poor, dalits, adivasis and protects the interest of all sections of society, she said.

She said the Congress that ruled the country for more than 50 years has failed to protect the interest of weaker sections and had humiliated Ambedkar.

She said it was the BSP that imposed conditions on the then Prime Minister V P Singh to implement Mandal Commission report that was implemented to help the poor and most backward communities.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan, "he will not eat and will not allow others to eat", has become a mockery after Vijay Mallaya and Nirva Modi episodes.

Mayawati said the poor and middle class are the worst affected from demonetisation and GST. The Union government has failed to address unemployment and migration issues and strengthen the economy.

She hit out at Union and state governments for keeping silent on demand for reservation in private sector.

She said there is no security for dalits, adivasis and weaker sections in most of the states and cops are reluctant to even register FIR.

Disputing opinion polls, she alleged it is an attempt to mislead voters. She appealed to dalits and JD(S) supporters to ensure the victory of the JD(S)- BSP alliance in the state.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda thanked Mayawati and Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao for campaigning for the JD(S). He said the JD(S) will win as many seats as possible in Mysuru region and will form the government on its own.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy the BJP should spelt out the reason for not fielding Vijayendra in Varuna constituency.

He said the Congress is the 'B' team of the BJP. He said the JD(S)- BSP alliance will change the direction of politics in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.