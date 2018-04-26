HUBBALLI: IS he with the BJP, or is he not? Though BJP is crying hoarse that the party has nothing to do with mining scam accused G Janardhana Reddy and he is not their official campaigner, the latter can be seen here, there and everywhere in BJP functions and rallies.

When Reddy was first spotted at a BJP campaign in Molakalmuru last week, the party’s leaders had said anyone was free to work for the party. In Molakalmuru, Reddy even shared the dais with state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Facing heat from the Congress, the BJP has yet again made an attempt to distance itself from Reddy. On Wednesday, BJP spokesman Vaman Acharya said the party has not asked Reddy to campaign for its candidates. “He is supporting the party as an individual.

Moreover, no party leaders including Yeddyurappa have ever defended him,” he said. But the Congress has tough questions for BJP over its association with Reddy, an accused in the illegal mining scam. “The #ReddyBrothers ran Republic of Bellary in 2008-12, made @BSYBJP a puppet CM, bought MLAs under Operation Kamala, kept them in resorts & looted 35,000 Cr. of iron ore. Karnataka suffered humiliation of being called “Most corrupt State” They are back again to loot Karnataka. Modi Govt comes to the rescue of ‘Bellary Gang,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Though Janardhana Reddy has been barred from entering Ballari as per his bail conditions in the illegal mining case, he is camping near Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district overseeing the campaign of close aide B Sriramulu. In fact, Sriramulu had said Reddy is campaigning as a BJP party worker.

Not just campaigning for his friend, Reddy also ensured that party gave tickets to his close associates and brothers. Ironically, a month back, BJP president Amit Shah had stated that the party had nothing to do with Reddy. Defending the party leaders, Vaman Acharya said Sriramulu is the party’s official candidate for Molakalmuru assembly segment and anyone can campaign for the party candidate. Political analysts said the developments over the last few days clearly indicate the return of Reddy brothers into the BJP fold.

“It is now clear that BJP has no issues with Janardhana Reddy campaigning for the party. At the same time, some of its leaders are giving a different picture about Reddy’s presence. The Congress may make this an issue in the elections where it is banking on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who has a non-corrupt image,” said a political analyst.

Janardhana Reddy’s coterie

Somashekhar Reddy, brother, contesting from Ballari city

Karunakar Reddy, brother, contesting from Harpanahalli.

Though the current relation between the brother has gone sour, equations may change post elections

Lallesh Reddy, relative, from BTM Layout, B’luru

B Sriramulu, close aide, contesting from Molakalmuru and Badami seats

T H Suresh Babu, friend and relative of Sriramulu, contesting from Kampli town

Sanna Fakirappa, friend of Sriramulu, contesting from Ballari Rural seat

M S Somalingappa, friend from Shiraguppa