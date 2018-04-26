BJP's Chandrashekhar Hiremath joins Congress ahead of Karnataka polls
GULBARGA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Chandrashekhar Hiremath has joined Congress days ahead of the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed the leader on Wednesday.
Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 224-member assembly.
The results will be declared on May 15.