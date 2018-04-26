ISRO merely confirmed that the launch had been delayed but did not cite any reason for the same. (File Photo | PTI)

BENGALURU: India's bid to launch a powerful communications satellite — GSAT 11, which was expected to provide upgraded internet connectivity speed among other benefits, has been delayed.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), which was due to launch the satellite from Kourou, French Guiana on May 25, has recalled the satellite which was already at the spaceport in Kourou. The GSAT 11 was due to be launched by Arianespace on board the Ariane 5 rocket and the company has now cancelled the launch.

In a terse statement on Tuesday, ISRO merely confirmed that the launch had been delayed but did not cite any reason for the same. "The launch of GSAT 11 scheduled during May 2018 has been rescheduled, the revised launch date will be communicated subsequently," the statement said.

GSAT 11 was one of ISRO's major launches for the calendar year and the 5,870 kg satellite is designed to generate a capacity of more than 12 Gbps for users from a single platform. The satellite had reached Kourou on March 28 ahead of the launch along with Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38 satellites. Arianespace said that as a result of the reshuffle, the other two satellites would be accomodated with a new co-passenger.

The recall comes barely a few weeks after the ISRO lost its link with the GSAT 6A, launched on 29 March from Sriharikota. Just a few days later, the ISRO successfully launched the IRNSS 1I, a part of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) constellation, called NavIC.

‘Satellite called back for tests to be on the safe side’ Chennai: The Indian space agency has recalled its communication satellite GSAT-11 from Arianespace’s rocket port in French Guiana for further tests, to be on the safe side, said ISRO chairman K. Sivan on Wednesday.

“We are bringing back the GSAT-11 satellite to carry out some tests to be doubly sure of its performance orbiting in the space. There is nothing more to it,” Sivan said. He said the satellite is expected to be back in India on April 5 or 6, and after the tests and checks, GSAT-11 can be back in Ariancespace’s rocket port in Kourou.