B S Yeddyurappa and other leaders met party workers to pacify them after Vijayendra did not get a BJP ticket, in Mysuru on Tuesday | PTI

MYSURU: In all, nomination papers of 183 candidates were found in order against 197 candidates who had filed papers from 11 constituencies in the district that will go to elections on May 12.

Following the scrutiny of nominations on Wednesday, the nominations of 14 candidates, most of them independents, were rejected for not found in order.

The highest of six nominations were rejected at Krishnaraja; Syed Fayaz, Raju, Syed Sadiq and R Nagaraju, all independents followed by M S Balaji from Ambedkar National Congress and Mahbeer Singh from All India Mahila Empowerment Party (AIMEP).

At T Narsipur, three papers were rejected, Ningaiah, B R Prakash and Manikanta B D, all independents, followed by two at Varuna- Geetha Ganesh (AIMEP) and S Satish Kumar (JD(S) rebel), Hunsur- B Rajanna (independent) and P Anand (Rashtriya Manav Vikas Party) and Chamundeshwari, Dr K Padmarajan (independent).

At Varuna where Yathindra Siddaramaiah is contesting the elections, papers of 35 candidates are found valid with a majority of 23 independent candidates, followed by Chamundeshwari, where the chief minister himself is the Congress candidate where a total of 24 candidates had filed papers, followed by Krishnaraja-21, Chamaraja and Narasimharaha-18 each, Hunsur- 15, T Narsipur, Periyapatna-11, Nanjangud- 10, K R Nagar-nine and H D Kote-eight nominations have been found valid.

When the process of filing nominations concluded on April 24, a total of 197 candidates had filed papers, with the highest in Varuna- 37, followed by Krishnaraja-27, Chamundeshwari-25, Chamaraja and Krishnaraja- 18 each, T Narspur and Hunsur-17 each, Periyapatna-11, Nanjangud0- 10, K R Nagar- nine and H D Kote -eight.