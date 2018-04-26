MANDYA: With the exit of actor and former minister Ambareesh from the Mandya electoral arena, the political equations have changed in this Vokkaliga heartland. The refusal of ‘Rebel Star’ to contest the polls on health grounds, after reportedly falling out with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders, has set the stage for a triangular contest here.

Over the last many elections,the district has witnessed a straight contest between Congress and JD(S), with the BJP being relegated to the sidelines as a result of a poor cadre base. But, Ambareesh’s absence coupled with the fact that the BJP has fielded a candidate with a “clean record” who is a farmer leader, has evened out conditions for the three major parties in Srirangapatna, Mandya and Maddur.The BJP that hitherto did not make an impact or even retain its deposit in the district, has now become a force to reckon with, and as a consequence of this, the stronghold that JD(S) and Congress held over the district may well be a thing of the past.

‘Simple’ Shivanna

The BJP that garnered 2,930 votes in 2013 in Mandya, picked ZP member Chandagala Shivanna in the very last minute to represent it here, a move that could further its chances this time around. Shivanna, brother of former MLA N Thamanna, who was denied a ZP ticket by the saffron party from Keragodu, not only contested independently but also took along four others with him and won with huge margins.

This winnability in him along with “simplicity and accessibility characters that he possesses”, and the intent to send a strong message that it has fielded a common man with a clean slate made Shivanna BJP’s choice. Shivanna, who neither drew attention nor political leaders to Mandya, is known for holding mass marriages in memory of his brother.

In Srirangapatna, veteran Raitha Sangha leader Nanjunde Gowda has entered the fray on the BJP symbol. After losing five assembly polls from the town of religious, cultural and historic importance by narrow margins as a Raitha Sangha representative, Gowda joined the BJP. He is also playing the sympathy card, pleading with the people to give him “one” chance to serve them. The 2013-BJP candidate in Srirangapatna R Sridhar managed only 3,102 votes, while, Nanjunde Gowda stood second and third in the previous elections. His Raitha Sangha following will work towards strengthening the BJP.

With Ambareesh taking a neutral stand, Congress candidates in Mandya, Nagamangala, Maddur and Srirangapatna are a worried lot, as he has a large following among his fan clubs as also the masses. Should even some votes move away from it because of the popular man of the region, Congress stand to lose a lot.

The actor’s influence in Keragodu in Nagamangala taluk, Doddaharasenakere in Maddur other than in Mandya, which he represented as legislator and MP is known to be enormous.

To make matters worse, Ambareesh has declared that he will not even campaign, for anybody, while supporters of ‘Mandyada Gandu’ are eagerly awaiting “a word or at least a direction” from him. Ravi, a Congress worker from Srirangapatna, told The New Indian Express, “Ambareesh can influence at least 5,000 voters. This may give an edge to JD(S) as the party has lost previous elections by a narrow margin.” Ramesh Bandi Siddegowda of Congress, who won two earlier polls on a JD(S) ticket, is hopeful of making it a hat-trick.

Blessings of S M Krishna

The BJP will further gain if S M Krishna comes out in the open and supports it. “A delegation of Mandya BJP leaders will meet Krishna to request him to campaign for the party,” a source said. “We will also approach Ambareesh for the same purpose,” he said.

BJP will remind voters that B S Yeddyurappa’s native is Bookanakere in Mandya. It will also drum up support of Veerashaivas, and the business and middle-class communities.

BJP score in Mandya dist in 2013

2,930

votes in Mandya

3,102

votes in Srirangapatna

1,745

votes in Maddur

1,085

votes in Nagamangala