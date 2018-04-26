MYSURU: Tension prevailed in Varuna Constituency on early on Thursday morning, after a hardcore fan of BY Vijayendra, son of former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa allegedly committed suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Gaviyappa (36) also known as Guruswamy, a BJP worker, he committed suicide by hanging himself behind his house.

Soon after the incident came to light the BJP workers in Varuna constituency started claiming that Gaviyappa was a huge fan of Vijayendra and that he took the drastic step as Vijayendra didn't get a ticket to contest the assembly elections from Varuna constituency against Yathindra son of chief minister Siddaramaiah and the party gave the ticket to Thotadappa Basavaraju.

Gaviyappa is a resident of Sargur village in Varuna constituency. However, his bereaved family members are clueless about the reason behind the suicide.

The incident occurred in Giligere Police Station limits in Varuna and when TNIE contacted police they said, “Complaint is not yet registered.” The suicide of Gaviyappa has raised suspicions among the villagers of Saragur.

According to the villagers, Gaviyappa was a follower of Zilla Panchayat member Sadananda and he was very actively campaigning with Vijayendra ever since he began camping out in Varuna constituency few weeks ago even before the BJP high command announced the list of candidates who will be contesting in the elections.