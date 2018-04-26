MYSURU/BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has hit out at the BJP and JD(S) for their “unofficial understanding” in a few seats to defeat the Congress. Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said people can sense and understand the pact between the BJP and JD(S) in Chamundeshwari, Varuna, K R Nagar, and other constituencies. Siddaramaiah, however, reiterated that this ‘pact’ between the two parties will not mar the prospects of the Congress in the upcoming assembly polls.

Disputing recent opinion polls that have given less than 100 seats to the Congress, Siddaramaiah claimed that the party was placed well and will return to power. “I know the pulse of the people. The trend is in favour of the Congress ... we will form the government with a thumping majority,” he said. He added that the Congress was prepared to take on anyone, including Yeddyurappa, in Varuna.

Asked about BSP supremo Mayawati campaigning in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said that the Dalits in Karnataka are with the Congress and the former UP CM campaigning here will not have any impact on the assembly polls here.

He said he will campaign in Badami only for one day. Siddaramaiah said Congress president Rahul Gandhi will tour Karnataka for seven days in Honnavar, Bantwal, Murudeshwar, Dharmasthala, and Virajpet.He said that BJP has no moral right to accuse others of dysnastic politics as the saffron party has fielded two members from the Yeddyurappa and Govind Karajol families in the upcoming polls.

Calls PM,Yogi ‘North Indian imports’ Siddaramaiah termed BJP’s star campaigners - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath - as ‘North Indian imports’ and said they will not have any impact on the assembly polls. Siddaramaiah’s comments drew a sharp reaction from the BJP, which asked the CM to ‘tell people from where his masters have come from.’

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to accuse BJP of reducing its chief minsterial candidate to a dummy, while waiting for Modi and Yogi to campaign for the party in Karnataka.

‘Ambareesh not contesting owing to health factor’



Siddaramaiah said that former Minister Ambareesh was not fighting the polls owing to the health factor. He said that Congress in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal met Ambareesh. When asked about the suspension of two University of Mysore faculty Mahesh Chandra Guru and Arvind Malagatti for campaigning in favour of the Congress, he said the duo had given a call to save the Constitution and democracy and did not campaign for Congress.

JD(S) member refuses to join CM

Siddaramaiah found himself in an awkward position when a JD(S) panchayat member in Siddalingapura turned down his invite to join him in the campaign. As the CM was campaigning in Halekesare, he identified Mariswamy and appealed to him to support him. “You were with me earlier, you should support me,” the CM said. Mariswamy shot back saying, “I am in JD(S) and will not join you.” The CM said, “Okay you need not come now but vote for me.” JD(S) workers raised slogans after G T Devegowda.