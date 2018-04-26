KOLAR: Mulbagal MLA and Congress Candidate Kothur G Manjunath faced a major setback on Thursday as the Mulbagal Returning Officer rejected his nomination papers quoting a high court Judgement which laid aside his 2013 win in the last assembly elections.

Now there is no Congress Candidate from Mulbagal (Reserve) Constituency, following the same utter chaos prevailing in Mulbagal Assembly Segment.

Kothur G Manjunath in 2013 assembly election contested in Mulbgal Assembly Constituency as Independent MLA and won, later he joined congress party.

After the victory of Manjunath, JDs Defeated Candidate Munianjappa filed case before the High Court of Karnataka that Manjunath belongs to Byragi caste which is BCM and he reportedly filed nomination that he belongs to Beda Jangama (Scheduled Caste) in Mulbagal which is reserve constituency.

Justice Bopanna on Wednesday allowed the Petition filed by Muni Anjappa, and set aside the election of G. Manjunath , Independent MLA from Mulbagal reserved constituency in the 2013 assembly election.

On Wednesday during the scrutiny JDs Candidate appealed the RO for rejection of the nomination paper following the high court Judgement, as the copy not reached the office, the scrutiny of Manjunath has been adjourned to today .

On Thursday, Returning officer rejected the nomination of Kothur Manjunath quoting the Judgement of High Court.

Kothur Manjunath may contest from Kolar:

Kothur G Manjunath also filed another set of nomination papers in Kolar Assembly Segment which is general constituency, here in Kolar he has filed his papers as Independent Candidate.

On the other hand, Kolar Seven term MP K.H.Muniyappa daughter Nandihi in the eleventh hour filed her nomination as Independent MLA from Mulbagal.

Only during the withdrawal of the papers , it is will be cleared whether Manjunath will contest from Kolar, the Muniyappa daughter Nandhini will contest nor withdraw from the fray.