KOLAR: Scrutiny of nomination papers of Roopakala, daughter of former Union Minister K H Muniyappa and Congress candidate from KGF assembly constituency, was adjourned to Thursday following objection raised at the time of scrutiny on Wednesday.

According to sources, when the papers were taken up for scrutiny, JD(S) candidate M Bhaktavatsalam alleged that Roopakala's name figured in two constituencies — Tumakuru and in Bethamangala (KGF constituency). He urged the Returning Officer to reject Roopakala's nomination papers.

According to sources, even BJP candidate Ashwini has appealed for rejection of Roopakala's papers on the ground that the applicant has not filled the 'criminal cases' column.