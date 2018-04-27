ACB raids properties, offices of four government officials in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday conducted simultaneous raids on the premises and offices of four government officials who allegedly amassed disproportionate assets beyond their known sources of Income.

According to a release issued by ACB, total of 10 places connected to the following officials are being searched across the state by various ACB teams.

Details of the government officials and places being searched are as follows.

SangappaI Soodi, Revenue Inspector, Mudhol taluk, Bagalkot, B Lakshmipathi, Executive Officer, Taluk Panchayat, Chitradurga, Muni Venkatappa, Shirestedar, Revenue Department, Kolar and ML Ganesh Murthy, Section Superintendent, Community Health Centre, Solur, Magadi Taluk.

Cases against all the officials mentioned above have been registered by the respective ACB Police Stations.

The search and verification of properties by the ACB teams is contiuing to find out the sources of income.