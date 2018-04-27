BENGALURU: AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal is confident of a Congress victory in the May 12 assembly elections and is busy preparing the party for that final push during the last phase of electioneering. The party will return to power by winning more than 130 seats and BJP will not be able to polarise voters the way it did in Uttar Pradesh, he said in an interview. Excerpts.

What is your assessment of the political situation?

It is like a semi-final before the 2019 elections. In the last one year, we revamped the organisation and took many initiatives to strengthen the party at the grass-root level. We had 18 days of campaigning in the state by Rahul Gandhi. From the feedback I got, I can tell you that we will cross 130 seats.



Most pre-poll surveys have indicated a hung assembly.

I have a suspicion about pre-poll surveys, especially the latest ones. I think they were sponsored. Earlier, surveys had given BJP 70-75 seats. How have the numbers now increased to 90-92 when the BJP campaigns have not had any impact?



Why did Congress allow Siddaramaiah to contest from two seats?

Earlier, he had requested that he would contest from only one seat - Chamundeshwari. He said he has an emotional attachment with the constituency. However, party leaders in North Karnataka wanted him to contest from the region. They said it will help overcome negative factors in some constituencies. The high command decided on him contesting from North Karnataka.

There is a perception that the CM is unlikely to win in Chamundeshwari and that is why he opted for a second safe seat.

Let me make it clear that the CM is not running away from Chamundeshwari. Contesting from two seats is a strategic decision. He will win in both the constituencies with a comfortable majority.



Will this have an impact on the party’s prospects in the Old Mysuru region?

No, it will not. We will sweep Old Mysuru region, especially Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. The BJP is in danger in the region. Also, let them first explain what prompted them to first nominate Yeddyurappa’s son from Varuna and suddenly withdraw him. He is not an ordinary person. He is the son of a CM candidate. BJP has to clear that mystery.



Why is Ambarish upset with Congress?

He is not upset with Congress. He has not spoken anything against the party. I like him very much and had met him several times. Though he was not keen to contest, we had not considered any alternative names for Mandya. He is not contesting due to health reasons. He told us that he will be with Congress.



He seems to be upset over the way he was dropped from the ministry.

Everyone has differences with someone. In a big democratic party, it is natural to have some differences.



Do you think the decision to accord minority religion status to Lingayats will help Congress?

I don’t think the government took that decision keeping the elections in mind. Even when Yeddyurappa was the CM, his government too had recommended this to the Centre. How can you say that it is a politically-motivated decision?



Then the recommendation was regarding the entire Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, but now your government is accused of dividing the community for gains.

When all swamijis gave a memorandum to the government, a committee was formed. The CM took a decision based on the panel’s recommendations. He forwarded the same to the Centre. It is now up to the Centre to take a decision. BJP is making this false propaganda.

Congress is attacking the BJP for its association with the Reddy brothers. Anand Singh and Nagendra, who were with the Reddys, are now in Congress.

You cannot dilute the Reddy brothers’ case by comparing it with Anand Singh and Nagendra. The two of them were MLAs and there are no cases against them. When they wanted to join the party, we considered all these factors and took them in. The Reddy brothers are accused in a Rs 33,000-crore scam and the case is still on. Before taking them into the party, the PM is diluting cases against them by misusing the CBI.



Will Congress make this a major election issue?

Yes, we will. They are bringing back all those who were part of the previous Yeddyurappa government. We know Janardhana Reddy will be a master campaigner for BJP. Look at the irony. They are accusing Congress of corruption and Reddy is their master campaigner.



In the next few days, BJP will up the game as PM Modi will travel in the state.

Modi is BJP’s number one leader and he will campaign here. He has already addressed four meetings in the state. But what was the response and why did he not come after that? Karnataka is not Uttar Pradesh. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi. We have full confidence in our own leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah. The political scenario here is entirely different from UP. In UP, they tried to polarise people on communal lines and they succeeded to some extent. Here they cannot divide people on communal lines. Development and inclusive growth will be the major issues.

What about differences among Congress leaders?

There are no differences among our leaders. I can tell you that there is no difference between Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah. They are our strong leaders and the entire Congress leadership is working together.