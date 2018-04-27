BENGALURU: IT’s another fortnight before Karnataka goes to polls but total cash seizure so far has already crossed the haul during the 2013 assembly elections and 2014 Lok Sabha elections put together.

The ECI has claimed that total cash seizure from the date of announcement of model code of conduct till Thursday stood at Rs 42.778 crore — higher than the seizures of previous two elections put together.

The commission had seized Rs 14.42 crore and Rs 28.8 crore in cash during the 2013 assembly elections and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, respectively, totalling Rs 42.5 crore. Total liquor seized has also crossed the previous two elections put together.

While the ECI had seized 67,953 litres of liquor in 2013 and 44,924 in 2014, totalling 1,12,877 litres, officials have already seized more than triple the quantity — 4,48,570.7 litres of liquor worth Rs 20.88 crore so far.