Rahul Gandhi releases Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s election manifesto

Congress President Rahul Gandhi released Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPCC) election manifesto, declared that the manifesto contained `Mann ki baat’ of the people of the state.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Congress President Rahul Gandhi released Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPCC) election manifesto here on Friday, for the first time outside the capital city of Bengaluru. He declared that the manifesto contained `Mann ki baat’ of the people of the state.

"This manifesto is unlike Prime Minister’s Mann ki baat, where he reveals what he likes to do,’’ Rahul stressed while symbolically releasing the manifesto at T M A Pai international convention centre on Friday. Rahul Gandhi addressing party workers said it was not an election manifesto but the voice of Karnataka.

Taking a dig at BJP, he said unlike BJP’s manifesto, decided by three BJP leaders in a closed-room, the party’s manifesto is the expectations of people from the government. The manifesto committee had interacted with communities, at block and district level in order to listen to what is good for them.

This is the philosophy which separates Congress from its opponents, he stressed. Taking potshots at BJP, Gandhi said their manifesto is not of people of Karnataka it is the manifesto of RSS. "BJP’s manifesto is what they think is good for Karnataka. Their manifestos includes corruption, about Reddy brothers," he charged.

Unlike Modi or BJP who did not stand up for truth, Congress manifesto has weight, it means something and has stood upto the ideals of philosopher Basavanna. ``True to Basavanna’s saying, `Nudidanthe nade, 95 per cent of assurances made five years ago had been implemented. The budget is committed to welfare of farmers,’’ he added.

Rahul described his visits to Karnataka for past three months as `an enlightening experience’, and thanked people for showing rest of country the path forward. `` A state  will not have a future if its region is not respected,’’ Rahul said. KPCC President G Parameshwar said inner aspirations had found expression in the manifesto.

This manifesto is a lesson to BJP or JD(S) on how public manifestos should be drafted, he added. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recollected that after elections the manifestos were dumped in waste bins.``Having implemented 99 per cent of programmes listed in Budge, this government does not face any anti-incumbency wave,’’ he asserted.

Rubbishing BJP’s statement that law and order had collapsed in state under Congress, he said had there been any merit in BJP’s charges Karnataka would not have been ranked first among the states in country for foreign direct investment. He thrice saluted Mangaluru for upholding secular principles and foiling Modi’s grand plans to turn the coastal districts into a hindutva laboratory.

Of the total 19 seats in three coastal districts, Uttara Karnataka, Udupi and DK districts, Congress had won 13 seats and BJP had won just four seats. ``This time also we will win more seats,’’ he declared.

Congress general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal, Karnataka Manifesto committee Chairman M Veerappa Moily, congress leaders D K Shivakumar, Mallikarjuna Kharge, B K Hariprasad, DCC President Harish Kumar among others were also present.

