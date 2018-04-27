Home States Karnataka

Special flight landed safely: Hubballi airport director

The Congress on Thursday filed complaint after a chartered flight in which party president Rahul Gandhi was travelling along with his security men had a rough landing.

Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Hubballi airport director Ahilya Kakodikar has clarified that the special plane carrying Congress President Rahul Gandhi from Delhi to Hubballi landed safely on Thursday. There was no technical snag while landing.

Speaking to Express on Friday Ahilya said,  "So far the flight pilot has not given any complaint to us. The ATC has not recorded any abnormalities. If there was any abnormalities the ATC would have recorded it.  I am stressing that it was a safe landing, means everything was fine."

She also clarified that she has no information on arrival of a DGCA team. She said that the Falcon 2000 flight belongs to Ligare Aviation Ltd. 

To recall, the Gokul Road police have registered a case against pilot of the special flight. KPCC general secretary Shakir Sanadi has registered a case raising doubt that the plane did not land normally at Hubballi airport.

The Gokul Road police have summoned pilot, co-pilot and other staff for an inquiry.

