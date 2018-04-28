Congress vows to strengthen Lokayukta in manifesto

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MANGALURU: The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the May 12 assembly election in Karnataka, promising, among other things, creation of one crore jobs in five years, 24x7 power to all villages, `1,25,000 crore for irrigation and gold thali for girls of marriageable age from BPL families. But, what’s striking is its promise to restore the powers of the Lokayukta, the anti-corruption body that the party’s government rendered toothless during its term.

The party manifesto, which assured to “restore the powers of the Lokayukta to take suo motu cases and ensure zero tolerance to corruption”, raised many an eyebrow as the Siddaramaiah government was accused of weakening the institution by taking away its powers to act against corrupt officials and politicians and forming an Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The ACB, set up in 2016, is headed by a police officer and it deals with the cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, while a weakened Lokayukta, headed by a former judge, can only handle cases of maladministration under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act. Under Lokayukta Act, only recommendations for action can be made. Moreover, the ACB reports to the chief minister. After its formation, number of people approaching Lokayukta with complaints against corrupt officials fell drastically.

The Congress’ assurance drew a sharp reaction from opposition parties and also former Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde, who questioned the government’s commitment to fight corruption.

“It’s all drama and people will realise it. If they have to restore the powers, let them first explain who took those powers away from the Lokayukta and when?” Justice Hegde asked. It was during his tenure as Lokayukta that the report on illegal iron ore mining in Ballari was submitted, forcing then chief minister B S Yeddyurappa to resign.

Taking strong exception to the promise, BJP spokesman S Prakash said; “The same people who rendered it powerless are now talking about restoring its powers and fighting corruption.”

Releasing the manifesto in Mangaluru, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said it contains the voice of every person in Karnataka. The Congress said it would take initiative to expand the IT sector to contribute to more than 25% of state GSDP and 33% of the total technology-related business of India. Continuing his bhagya schemes, Siddaramaiah’s party assured to introduce Mangalya Bhagya, to give a 3 gm gold thali each to all girls of marriageable age from BPL families.