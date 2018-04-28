Karnataka polls: BJP asks Janardhana Reddy to stay away from campaigns

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA/BENGALURU:The BJP leadership is understood to have asked mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy to stay away from openly campaigning for the party. The directive apparently came after Congress leaders launched a scathing attack on BJP over its association with the Reddy brothers, especially after he openly campaigned for the party candidate B Sriramulu in Molakalmuru.

Soon after the message was conveyed on Friday, Reddy, who was campaigning in Molakalmuru, mostly remained indoors. Earlier, Reddy was campaigning openly and that attracted criticism from Congress leaders, including party president Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

BJP sources said party chief Amit Shah, who got into damage-control mode, directed Reddy to stay away from the campaign. “A message has been given to him to avoid being seen in public openly associating himself with BJP candidates,” a party leader said. Sriramulu was seen campaigning by himself at various parts of Molakalmuru constituency including Nayakanahatti where he faced the ire of supporters of Thippeswamy, who is the sitting BJP MLA from the seat.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sreeramulu said: “Janardhana Reddy was campaigning as a friend and there is no connection with the party.” He also said Reddy will be campaigning for six to seven friends who are contesting the elections. BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa had stated that Reddy’s influence will win nearly 15 seats in Central Karnataka and strengthen the party.

“Out of goodwill, he is here to campaign for his friend. He wants to ensure that his friend wins the elections. The party has not asked him to campaign, but he is doing it out of his own will,” said a leader in Reddy's camp. Leaders in the camp said they are in talks with BJP leaders and all misunderstandings will be sorted by Saturday morning.

However, a BJP leader said, “Amit Shah will not speak with him nor will he meet him. Reddy is a liability to us and his association is not helping us. He is overdoing the campaign and will be curbed. The party has nothing to do with him and has nothing to gain out of him.”