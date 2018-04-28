Karnataka polls: Congress councillor campaigns for JD(S) candidate in Rajarajeshwari Nagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress councillor from HMT ward in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency— Asha Suresh is campaigning for JD(S) candidate GH Ramachandra. She has raised her voice against sitting MLA Munirathna Naidu who is from her own party. All was not well between second- time councillor Asha Suresh from Congress and the councillor- turned MLA Munirathna from the start.

Asha would raise the issue of harassment by Munurathna and his followers, who would not allow her to execute her work as a councillor, during many of the BBMP council meetings. In fact, Asha had even tendered her resignation in 2016 when she opposed Munirathna’s harassment. “I am not against Congress, but I am against the person,’’ she said.