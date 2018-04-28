Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi says Congress manifesto is State’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

It was for the first time that the party’s manifesto was released outside Bengaluru.

Published: 28th April 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

A teary-eyed B Janardhan Poojary, senior Congress leader, receiving the first copy of the party’s election manifesto from party chief Rahul Gandhi in Mangaluru on Friday | RAJESH SHETTY BALLALBAGH

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, releasing the party’s election manifesto in Mangaluru on Friday, became the first party president to do so in the state. It was also for the first time that the party’s manifesto was released outside Bengaluru. Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi declared that the manifesto contained “Man Ki Baat” of the people of state.

“This manifesto is unlike Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat, where he reveals what he likes to do,’’ Rahul stressed, while symbolically releasing the manifesto at TMA Pai International Convention Centre here on Friday. Rahul Gandhi, while addressing party workers, said it was not an election manifesto but the “voice of Karnataka”. Taking a dig at BJP, he said unlike the saffron party’s manifesto decided by three BJP leaders inside a closed-room, the Congress manifesto is the expectations of people from the government. The manifesto committee had interacted with communities at block and district level, in order to listen to what is good for them, he said.

This is the philosophy which separates Congress from its opponents, he said. Taking potshots at the BJP, he said the saffron party’s manifesto was not of people of Karnataka, but of the RSS. “The BJP’s manifesto is what they think is good for Karnataka. Their manifesto includes corruption and about Reddy brothers,” he charged. The party manifesto has stood up to the ideals of philosopher Basavanna, Rahul said. “True to Basavanna’s saying, ‘Nudidanthe Nade’, 95% of assurances made five years ago have been implemented,’’ he added. Rahul described his visits to Karnataka for past three months “as an enlightening experience”. “Having implemented 99% of the programmes listed in the Budget, this government does not face any anti-incumbency,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Karnataka polls: APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy set to influence voters on Andhra border

Pre University II examination.

Ten private PU colleges across Karnataka disaffiliated

UPSC results bring huge joy for Karnataka candidates

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures