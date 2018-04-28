Karnataka polls: Shiroor Mutt seer, others opts out of poll race on last day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several candidates who had filed their nominations to contest the upcoming assembly polls withdrew their candidature on Friday, the last day to do so. Candidates like Laxmivara Theertha of Sri Shiroor Mutt, Udupi, who had filed papers as independents withdrew their nominations ahead of polling on May 12. Also on the list of such candidates are Nandini, daughter of former Union Minister K H Muniyappa, who had registered to contest elections from Mulbagal as an independent and Kothur G Manjunath, who withdrew his candidature from Kolar after his candidature from Mulbagal was rejected by the Election Commission.

In Dakshina Kannada district, as many as 8 candidates withdrew their nominations, including Abdul Majeed Khan, an SDPI candidate from Bantwal. In Badami, Mahantesh Mamdapur of the BJP and M K Pattanshetty, who had filed nomination as an independent candidate also withdrew their nominations. In Jewargi, 11 candidates, mostly independents, withdrew their candidature, while in Gulbarga rural constituency, 5 candidates withdrew nominations.

The JD(S) also saw a shocking withdrawal in Hubballi-Dharwad West Altaf Kittur withdrew his nomination citing non-cooperation from the party workers. He said that after working for six months, he still did not have the support of the party. In Dharwad district, 21 members withdrew their nominations, including Veerabhandrappa Halharvi of the BJP, who was going to contest from Hubballi-Dharwad East.

In Uttara Kannada district, 12 candidates, including the JD(S) candidate from Bhatkal, Syed Mohammed Amjad, withdrew their nominations. In Gadag, 10 candidates withdrew nominations. On Friday night, the Election Commission was yet to release a final list of those who had withdrew their nominations. This figure is expected to be announced on Saturday.