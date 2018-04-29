Home States Karnataka

2,655 candidates in fray for May 12 Karnataka polls, only 219 are women

While the BJP is contesting in all the 224 constituencies, the ruling Congress has fielded candidates in 222 seats.

Published: 29th April 2018 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Some constituencies will have up to 20 contestants like in Jamkhandi — which has 12 independents.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A total of 2,655 candidates are in fray for the upcoming May 12 Assembly polls in the state, according to the data released by the Election Commission on Saturday. Only 219 of the 2,655 candidates are women.

A total of 583 candidates withdrew their nominations on Friday — the last date to do so. While the BJP is contesting in all the 224 constituencies, the ruling Congress has fielded candidates in 222 seats. The JD(S) will contest in 201 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party  in 18 seats.  A total of 3,509 candidates had filed nominations of which 271 were rejected by election officials for various reasons. The 583 withdrawals happened after the initial round of applications were rejected.

Some constituencies will have up to 20 contestants like in Jamkhandi — which has 12 independents. Ballari City will see 28 candidates in fray, including 13 independents and Mulbagal will have 39 candidates of which 35 are independents.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
karnataka IT raids Election Commission
More from this section

Karnataka polls: Three Vokkaligas battling it out at Vijayanagar

DGCA team inspects Rahul Gandhi’s chartered plane, black box

Siddaramaiah’s unkept promise leaves Bangladeshi settlers grappling with caste identity

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018