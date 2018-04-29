2,655 candidates in fray for May 12 Karnataka polls, only 219 are women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A total of 2,655 candidates are in fray for the upcoming May 12 Assembly polls in the state, according to the data released by the Election Commission on Saturday. Only 219 of the 2,655 candidates are women.

A total of 583 candidates withdrew their nominations on Friday — the last date to do so. While the BJP is contesting in all the 224 constituencies, the ruling Congress has fielded candidates in 222 seats. The JD(S) will contest in 201 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party in 18 seats. A total of 3,509 candidates had filed nominations of which 271 were rejected by election officials for various reasons. The 583 withdrawals happened after the initial round of applications were rejected.

Some constituencies will have up to 20 contestants like in Jamkhandi — which has 12 independents. Ballari City will see 28 candidates in fray, including 13 independents and Mulbagal will have 39 candidates of which 35 are independents.