Amid crumbling infrastructure, East Bengaluru seeks change

BENGALURU: Areas in eastern parts of the city like Hennur, Kammanahalli, Kalyan Nagar and Banaswadi house tech firms, and chic restaurants that are probably the result of a huge migrant population from Africa and Europe that reside here.

Yet, the area struggles with bad roads and other infrastructure woes and crimes like chain-snatching and drug abuse – that the locals allege – are also the consequence of the huge migrant population residing here. Srinivas T, an auto driver of the area, says, "Until two months ago chain-snatching was a big problem here."

Incidentally, this is the constituency of incumbent Bengaluru Development Minister K J George who has been elected twice from Sarvagnanagar in 2008 and 2013.

Thirty-year-old Sathish Kumar S, a businessman, has been a Banaswadi resident all his life. The day The New Indian Express visited these areas was the last day to file nominations for the May 12 Assembly elections and the residents had sour memories of traffic snarls caused by the many rallies taken out by political parties.

Kumar is a staunch BJP supporter and says, "There are eight wards in this constituency. Five are under the Congress and three under BJP. There are no problems in BJP wards. K J George's men indulge in goondaism. I will vote for M N Reddy of the BJP this time."

Reddy is the chairman of the Ayodhya Temple complex in Hennur. He has been given ticket by the BJP as he took the lead in transporting a 62-foot, 750-tonne Hanuman statue from Kolar to Kacharakanahalli, albeit after damaging roads, medians, electricity poles and height barriers on its way to its final destination.

Mukund Subramaniam from Hennur Road Residents' Association says, "The road under the railway bridge that was dug up 2.5 ft is yet to be restored. It has been filled with gravel and not tarred as promised. It is a mess when it rains. Even the road dividers in front of the temple have just been patched up and not replaced."

TNIE found some broken road dividers lying on the footpath. The rest of the road dividers that are said to have been repaired by the transporters of the statue, have been patched up with concrete and not replaced. The road dividers previously painted white and black are unrecognisable now with cement covering them. The colours are meant to serve as retro reflectors to motorists.

Anwar Shariff from JD(S) is not seen as a strong candidate by the residents against George. Aashish Menon, a businessman, says, "There is no candidate who can give a strong fight to George ... not even from the JD (S) party. We have heard of M N Reddy only because of the Hanuman statue fiasco. We have had Prithvi Reddy of the Aam Aadmi Party canvassing here a couple of times."

The residents don't see any logic behind white topping of well-laid roads. They say because of the traffic snarls caused by the white-topping work, businesses have shut down or are suffering huge losses as customers avoid such roads during peak business hours.

Menon runs a boutique on 80 ft Road in Kalyan Nagar, which is being white topped. "Just two months back, this road was laid. We saw the tarmac being scrapped off while they started topping the road. What is the logic behind this? There were no potholes on this road, there was no flooding and the road was not worn off. Crores are being spent on white topping this road. Businesses have shut down. I am unable to break even. Infrastructure projects shouldn't be implemented blindly thinking that they will benefit the public," he says.

Kammanahalli is a global village of sorts. It has people from Yemen, Iran, the Middle East, Ivory Coast, Kenya and other African countries. Mahesh Gowda from Shivaganga Travels, who has been running a cab in the area for six years, says it is because of the migrant population that there is drug menace among college students here. "Teenagers smoke up here. I have seen college students getting influenced. I think it is because of the migrant population," he says.