BJP leaders in Udupi in Catch-22 situation as Modi's Krishna Mutt visit not finalized 

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: The Udupi district unit of BJP finds itself in a Catch-22 situation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to revered Sri Krishna Mutt here has not been confirmed yet.

The visit to Sri Krishna Mutt would not have gained traction had the local unit of BJP not made it a politically debatable issue in the past when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah skipped his visits to the mutt whenever he was in this temple city.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been avoiding visiting the Udupi mutt. The mutt has had differences with the Kuruba community over the demolition of Kanaka Gopura when Admar Mutt Seer was the Paryaya Pontiff in 2004. Siddaramaiah was in JDS then.

Siddaramaiah kept away from the mutt when the President of India visited it last year in the month of June and Siddaramaiah had cited other engagements as the reason for not visiting the Mutt.

Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt in November last year had commented that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was not visiting the Sri Krishna Mutt because some intellectuals had 'pressured' him in doing so. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also had said he was not deliberately avoiding visiting the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt.

As CM Siddaramaiah and AICC president Rahul Gandhi skipped visiting Sri Krishna Mutt, local BJP unit in Udupi took it up as a matter to charge congress for being away from Hindu religious mutts.

Sources say that Superintendent of Police of Udupi, Laxman Nimbargi and IGP of Western Range, Arun Chakravarthy and other police official visited Sri Krishna Mutt about three days back and told the management of the mutt to restrict entry for devotees on May 1 after 12 pm giving the hint that Modi's visit can not be completely ruled out.

Hence the arrival of Modi at the Mutt at the last minute can not be ruled out. Udupi district BJP president Mattar Rathnakar Hegde says that as per the tour plan of Modi, he will land at Adi Udupi helipad at 2.50 pm on May 1.

He will straightaway head to MGM Ground where the BJP election rally will be conducted. ''However we have hopes that Modi will take time to visit Sri Krishna Mutt'' he said. Udupi's BJP candidate Raghupathi Bhat who was vocal in charging Siddaramaiah for not visiting Krishna Mutt in the past, says that Siddaramaiah skipped visiting Mutt due to his 'arrogance'.

But as it is election time now, people understand the busy schedule of PM Modi in the state, he adds. It needs to be seen how Congress will react if Modi does not make it to the Mutt on May 1 and how BJP will score points in case Modi visits the Mutt changing his plans.