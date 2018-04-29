BS Yeddyurappa wants Rahul Gandhi should apologise for stopping ‘Vande Mataram’ midway

By Express News Service

GADAG: BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over stopping of ‘Vande Mataram’ midway in a programme of the grand old party, saying it showed his disrespect to the nation. Addressing an election rally here on Saturday, Yeddyurappa said, “at least, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should have told Rahul to allow them to complete the song. But instead of doing so, he talks about BJP leaders out of frustration”.

“Rahul Gandhi should apologise for ordering to cut rendering of Vande Mataram”, he said.“Siddramaiah has already realised he would not win at Chamundeshwari, because of which he has come to Badami. But it is not going to be as he has imagined”, he said adding that BJP candidate B Sriramulu would win Badami and Siddaramaiah would go home in just 15 days.

Seeking votes for the BJP for a clean governance, he said some people in Gadag think they could win in elections through highhandedness, but party candidate Anil Menasinkai would win by a margin of more than 20,000 votes.Menasikai, former MLA Srishailappa Bidarur, MP Shivakumar Udasi, MLC S V Sankanoor and others were present.

HDK denies meeting Amit Shah

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy brushed aside Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s allegation that he had called on BJP national president Amit Shah. He said, ”Siddaramaiah must have seen me meeting Amit Shah in his dreams.” He said the CM has started targeting the JD(S) after an intelligence report has stated that the party would do well in the elections.

Modi, Shah to campaign in Kolar

Kolar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign for two BJP candidates of Kolar district on May 7. According to KGF unit president Bata Gopal, the PM will campaign in Kolar and Chikballapur districts. Amit Shah is addressing rallies in Kolar, KGF and Gouribidanur on April 30 and the leader will attend a public meeting on Monday.

EC officials stop Dalit forum’s seminar

Mysuru: Election Commission officials stopped a seminar on ‘Save Constitution’ organised by the Federation of Progressive Dalit Organizations here on Saturday. When Kannada Development Authority chairman S G Siddaramaiah was delivering his speech during the programme, the EC officials arrived and ordered organisers to cancel the seminar immediately. Though the organisers protested, the officials said they have not taken permission to organise the seminar.

Smriti Irani speaks about ‘women-led development’

Belagavi: It is a time we are heading from ‘women development’ toward ‘women-led development’, said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, adding that by embracing their unique leadership potential, women can blaze a path to the top, which has been proved by great personalities like Kittur Rani Channamma and Rani Laxmibai, who led swarms of men in wars. She said, “For me, every woman is a leader, because if she is a mother, she leads her child to school every day and she leads her own economic life.”