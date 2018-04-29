Home States Karnataka

Congress files plaint against Gali Janardhana Reddy for ‘Siddaravana’ comment

The party has accused the former BJP minister of insulting Siddaramaiah by calling him ‘Siddaravana’- reference to a demon.

Published: 29th April 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Gali Janardhana Reddy. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After stalling the BJP from running “defamatory” advertisements against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress has now filed a complaint against illegal mining scam accused Gali Janardhana Reddy. The party has accused the former BJP minister of insulting Siddaramaiah by calling him ‘Siddaravana’- reference to a demon.

In their complaint, the Congress has alleged that by comparing Siddaramaiah to Ravana, Reddy was promoting enmity between classes under Section 125 in The Representation of the People Act. “It is a clear exercise of undue influence to woo voters of Chamundeshwari and Badami assembly constituencies,” the letter states.

Congress delegation led by MLC V S Ugrappa has urged the Election Commission to initiate action against Reddy to ensure free and fair elections. Janardhana Reddy while campaigning for Sriramulu in Molakalmuru constituency on Wednesday had said that Sriramulu had been fielded by the BJP to destroy ‘Siddaravana’ like the gods had destroyed demons. He said the same in Badami as well.

