Court awards death  penalty for rape and murder of child

The 54th City Civil and Sessions Judge M Lathakumari awarded death penalty to Anil Balagar, who brutally murdered a 6-year-old girl after raping her at his residence in Veerabhadra Nagar in Bengaluru.

Published: 29th April 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The 54th City Civil and Sessions Judge M Lathakumari awarded death penalty to Anil Balagar, who brutally murdered a 6-year-old girl after raping her at his residence in Veerabhadra Nagar in Bengaluru. The court also imposed a penalty of `10,000 on the convict and ordered the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to pay compensation of `2 lakh to the parents of the victim.

The verdict came within a year after the case was registered with the Girinagar police. Inspector B M Kotreshi filed a chargesheet and public prosecutor Channavenkataramanappa argued in favour of the prosecution. According to the verdict, the victim came to her grandfather’s residence on Sharada Sevashrama Road in Veerabhadra Nagar, from her parent’s house at Hosakerehalli in the city.  

On April 21, 2017, the grandfather of the victim filed a missing complaint before the Girinagar police stating that his granddaughter was missing from the evening of April 20. When police began their search, they felt a foul smell emanating from the locked house belonging to the accused, next to the house of the complainant. When police broke open the door, the decomposed and burnt body of the child was found in the carton.

A case was registered under POCSO Act and police arrested Anil. During the interrogation.Anil confessed that the girl was playing in front of the house as her grandfather, a vegetable vendor, went to work. He took her to his residence and raped her. Later, he smothered her to death and put the body in a carton. He left home to avoid arrest. The victim used to play with Anil’s daughter.

