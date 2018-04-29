Every drop of water is precious in this village

Asha Menon By

CHITTAPUR: Dandoti village in Chittapur taluk is from a different period in time. Centuries-old homes, made of uncemented stones, loom over its narrow lanes.Zareena lives in a 200-year-old, towering house, with her children and grandchildren. While the building method is more common in hilly and cold regions, resembling dry-stone walling of old England, the layout is similar to what we find in south Indian homes with an expansive courtyard and large rooms around it. It is an architectural marvel and she acknowledges a compliment with a coy smile, but her immediate concern is running water.

She and her younger daughter-in-law say water is let out into the pipes only once in 2-3 days. The BJP-led gram panchayat does not look too kindly to complainants. “They shoo you away,” says their neighbour Mohammed Sher Ali. He lives in a house built using similar technique and dating back to more than a century. Each house has a tiny pipe at the entrance, which lets out potable water when panchayat runs the pump. “They run it only for 10 to 15 minutes,” he says. Water for other purposes comes from a borewell and a well situated at the village entrance.

Mohammed and Zareena belong to a constituency that has a reasonably good voter turnout of above 50% and the two know that the polls are nearing. But, they don’t know who their candidates are and don’t think their choice of MLA will make a difference to their daily lives.Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT/BT, is the incumbent MLA and he will be contesting against Valmiki Naik, who Kharge had defeated in last election. Here, the panchayat is all powerful.Another resident says, “We have to vote or no one will help if we have a problem at any of the government offices”.

Walls of one of the houses that is preserved as made from unhewn,

uncemented stones | PANDARINATH B

Further into the village, Bandappa K Panchur has just returned with his workers from the field. “Most houses here have pumps to draw in more water when they switch on the pump… Otherwise, how can we get enough water to run a house with what comes from this half-inch pipe for 15 minutes?” he asks. “And, we live not a kilometre away from the Kagina river,” he says. Villagers gather around his shaded front porch. Water is an issue close to their heart. Basheer Mia Moti Patel looks like he has plenty to share. “The panchayat won’t spend on bringing water from the river,” he says. Nigam Mehboob Mia says, “Neighbouring Bigodi gets water every day”.

Meanwhile, two men from the panchayat — an older man and a younger — have come to enquire why a crowd has gathered. “We are talking about water shortage,” replies Bandappa and the two leave, clearly annoyed. “That older man from the panchayat is Bandappa’s brother,” says Basheer. “But you have to say what is, as it is… even if it is to your family”. Bandappa and the crowd heartily agree.

Illyas Pathan, an ex-panchayat member, concedes that water crisis is real. “When we were in the panchayat, about 15 years ago, the population was much lesser and so we could supply enough water throughout the day. Now, we need bigger pipes and a stronger pump,” he says.

He adds, “There are cement factories along the river are water guzzlers. The Panchayat council that was elected after ours gave them the permission”. Bandappa says that farmers behave more responsibly, “Not one of us have pumps to draw in water from the river and grow sugarcane. We all grow tur and jowar”. “There are planning to bring in four more cement factories,” says Illyas. “Clearances are given by the local panchayat, what can higher-ups do”.

Bridge across the Kagina

The bridge, which is nearly 40 years old, disappears in the rains. The river overflows and motorists have to navigate it on familiarity and a prayer. Illyas Pathan says that much campaigning was done to get the bridge built. “To reach the nearest crematorium, we had to travel an additional 15 or more kilometres,” he says. “Today, it needs urgent attention because the concrete has weathered and stones stand out”.