His farm-fresh innovations are helping many farmers

KALABURAGI: THIS farmer from Kalaburagi does not hold any degree in agriculture science, but that did not deter him from turning his field into a laboratory for innovations. In his 5-acre-farmland, both ideas and creativity take shape, and his innovations leave everyone in awe. Sharanabasappa Patil of Hal Sultanpur village has invented several low-cost equipment that are helping farmers of not only Karnataka, but also the neighbouring states.

Till date, he has eight inventions to his credit, and people from as far as Visakhapatnam visit his farmland to get an insight into ways to do farming with affordable equipment.Low-cost solar sirens, solar light trap and tur scion cutting machines are some of the innovations that have earned Patil accolades at the state level. He has won many prizes till date, including Krishi Pandit Award and Raita Vignani Award given by agriculture department and University of Agriculture Sciences, Raichur, respectively. He had also bagged the first prize at the state-level innovative farmers’ conference held in 2017.

“When I visited his farmland in Hal Sultanpur, I was completely bowled over by his innovations. I requested Patil to visit Visakhapatnam, and with his help I got my field covered with low-cost solar fencing. Now, I am adopting most of his innovations by using the machines and methods employed at his farmland,” says Ravindra from Visakhapatnam.

Ningappa Molakera of Chimmeidalayee village says, “Many farmers of my village have put low-cost solar fencing around their fields. On their advice, I recently visited Hal Sultanpur to get myself acquainted with the new method of keeping animals and birds away from the field. I also procured the unique tur scion cutting machine from Patil.”

Tur scion cutting machine has helped thousands of farmers of the region who could not afford labourers. “Since workers are not easily available these days, this low-cost machine comes in handy and saves lot of time and money,” says Ningappa.

Patil’s another innovation is Solar hydroponics which can produce fodder without using land. He has also invented a monkey gun device to keep the stray animals like cows and pigs at bay.From where does he get the ideas to innovate? To this, the progressive farmer replies: “Necessity is the mother of invention. Drought, shortage of water for crops and attack on crops by pigs and pests are the trigger behind my inventions. Whenever any problem arises, I try to solve it rather than just complaining about it.”

And in his endeavours, he is also supported by the Agriculture Research Centre of Kalaburagi. “He has created wonders on his farmland. We provide him expert opinions and suggestions which help him fine tune his innovations and equipment,” says Centre head and senior agriculture scientist RajuTeggalli.