Karnataka polls: Congress urges Election Commission to stop screening of Jaggesh films

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress has urged the Election Commission to direct the authorities concerned to stop screening of movies and television serials of actor-turned-politician Jaggesh by private television channels and cable networks .

He is contesting the May 12 assembly election from Yeshwantpur assembly constituency in Bengaluru on a BJP ticket. “Jaggesh is an actor. Private television channels and cable networks are screening his movies and television shows.

This is in violation of the code of conduct as they are likely to influence voters, directly or indirectly,” the Congress has stated in its complaint.The complaint was filed by Yeshwantpur MLA and Congress candidate S T Somashekar.