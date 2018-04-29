Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: Congress urges Election Commission to stop screening of Jaggesh films

He is contesting election from Yeshwantpur assembly constituency in Bengaluru on a BJP ticket.

Published: 29th April 2018 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-politician Jaggesh (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress has urged the Election Commission to direct the authorities concerned to stop screening of movies and television serials of actor-turned-politician Jaggesh by private television channels and cable networks .

He is contesting the May 12 assembly election from Yeshwantpur assembly constituency in Bengaluru on a BJP ticket. “Jaggesh is an actor. Private television channels and cable networks are screening his movies and television shows.

This is in violation of the code of conduct as they are likely to influence voters, directly or indirectly,” the Congress has stated in its complaint.The complaint was filed by Yeshwantpur MLA and Congress candidate S T Somashekar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jaggesh Election Commission Karnataka polls
More from this section

Congress files plaint against Gali Janardhana Reddy for ‘Siddaravana’ comment

There won’t be elections if Modi returns to power in 2019: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan

BS Yeddyurappa wants Rahul Gandhi should apologise for stopping ‘Vande Mataram’ midway

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018