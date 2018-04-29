Karnataka polls: Three Vokkaligas battling it out at Vijayanagar

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:If one were to go by a community to choose the next MLA of Vijayanagar, they would be a lost, for candidates of the three major parties battling it out for the constituency are all Vokkaligas.

Adichunchungiri Mutt, a prominent mutt for Vokkaligas is housed in Vijayanagar. Political leaders cutting across party lines seek blessings from the seer of this mutt. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not won in Vijayanagar for the last many elections.

It has fielded former senior corporator H Ravindra who belongs to the same caste as that of Housing Minister M Krishnappa who is the MLA of this constituency for the last two terms. JD(S) too has jumped onto the Vokkaliga bandwagon by fielding Paramashiva N E, another prominent member of the community.

In 2013 Assembly elections, M Krishnappa had defeated V Somanna, a Lingayat leader, with a margin of 32,642 votes. The caste factor was one of the reason for Krishnappa’s victory. This time, the BJP, to divide Vokkaliga votes, has fielded Ravindra who nurtured his political career under Somanna’s guidance.

Krishnappa, is seen as a strong leader in Vijayanagar and has been winning the election on a Congress ticket for the last two terms. Both times, he won with a big margin. This time too, he is confident of winning.But Ravindra also strikes a good rapport with Adichunchungiri mutt and is certain to give a tough fight even if he may not win the election. Ravindra’s daughter Mahalakshmi is the corporator of Hosahalli ward that falls under Vijayanagar. She is the youngest (24 years) corporator in the BBMP council.Paramashiva, JD(S) candidate, a complete new face, is largely dependent on JD(S) chief Kumaraswamy’s campaigning to garner votes.

Eight wards

The constituency has eight wards. Vijayanagar, Hosahalli, Aththiguppe, Hampinagar, and Deepanjali Nagar are represented by BJP corporators. Bapujinagar and Gali Anjaneya Temple by the Congress. Kempapura Agrahara has an Independent corporator.