Karnataka polls will impact elections in 2019: Senior Congressman Sam Pitroda

Speaking after releasing the Congress manifesto for Bengaluru city here, Pitroda said the May 12 election in the state is not just for the state, but for India.

Published: 29th April 2018 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda on Saturday said the ensuing Assembly election in the state is significant for national politics as its results will have an impact on the assembly elections in other states and also on the 2019 general election.

Speaking after releasing the Congress manifesto for Bengaluru city here, Pitroda said the May 12 election in the state is not just for the state, but for India. “This election is very very important. Every day, every message and every vote matters to us,” he said.

The Congress leader said Bengaluru has developed immensely in the last two decades. The whole world is looking at India for using technology to find solutions to various problems and India is looking at Bangaluru, he said.

He said the Congress manifesto contains the voice of people of Karnataka and it has a broad outline for increasing income of farmers, providing free education to children and generating 1 crore jobs in the next five years.  Bengaluru Development Minister K J George and other senior Congress leaders were present on the occasion.

