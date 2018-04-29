Home States Karnataka

Men pose as IT officials and try to extort landlord, held

Yeshvanthpur police on Friday arrested a gang of three men, including two engineering graduates, for blackmailing their house owner by claiming that they are Income Tax officials.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Yeshvanthpur police on Friday arrested a gang of three men, including two engineering graduates, for blackmailing their house owner by claiming that they are Income Tax officials.The arrested are identified as Venkatesh (24), a resident of Yeshvanthpur, Vivek (22), from Mysuru and Kumar (44), of Adugodi.

Based on a complaint by the victim, Veena Ganesh, a police officer said the accused were arrested after verifying call details. Venkatesh and Vivek were classmates in a private college while they were studying in BE and were tenants in Veena’s residential house in Mattikere. Veena is a housewife while her husband Ganesh Deexith, is a priest in a temple.

The prime accused, Venkatesh, was searching for a job. He came to know that their house owner is having a lot of money and decided to extort them along with his friend Vivek. On April 25, around 6.30 pm, they called Veena over phone calls to threaten her that they are IT officials and the special squad from Delhi will conduct a raid at their house for having illegal money. They tried to convince her that they would stop the raid if she agreed to pay `10 crore. Worried about the threat, Veena discussed about the incident with Ganesh and they approached Yeshvanthpur police. A special team swung into action and nabbed the accused within two days”.

“During the investigation, police found that Venkatesh and Vivek wanted to make easy money and demanded Veena to send the money with one of her relatives.Initially, they had told her a location in Tamil Nadu, and later, asked to bring it near JP Park in Mattikere. Police in civil dress came to JP Park along with a briefcase and when the accused came to receive it, they were nabbed. The duo had hired a Zoom car to reach JP Park and asked Kumar to help them as they did not know how to drive. However, Kumar was not aware of their plan when he drove the vehicle as they told him that they are going out for two days. They had offered double payment to Kumar to drive the car,” the police officer added.

