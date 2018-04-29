Palace official moves HC over FIR against him

Yathiraju By

BENGALURU:Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T S Subramanya has moved the Karnataka High Court saying that Mysuru Police have registered an FIR against him but gave clean chit instead to ACP Shailendra, Palace Security Force, with regard to the allegations that he was indulged in transporting money and gifts in his vehicle and distributing the same in Narasimharaja, Chamaraja and Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituencies in Mysuru.

On the 10th of this month, Saraswathiuram Police had registered an FIR against Subramanya on the charges of instigating one M S Mahadevaswamy to file complaint against Shailendra. In the petition challenging the FIR before the High Court, Subramanya stated that the SBI had sponsored certain events for decoration of the Palace and provided T-shirts for police personnel during 2017 Dasara. Without following due procedure, Shailendra purchased materials including steel barricades.

As SBI sought bills for purchase, he issued notice dated April 4 to Shailendra to furnish the same, but there was no response.Prior to the notice, one Mahadevaswamy filed complaint with Palace Board. About five similar complaints were filed against ACP for abusing his official position. After the matter was brought to the notice of Deputy Commissioner who is also Executive Office of Palace Board, the DCP (Law and Order) ordered ACP (Narasimharaja Division) to conduct enquiry. On the very same day, the ACP conducted enquiry and found that the Mahadevaswamy’s complaint is created by Subramanya against Shailendra and the facts in the said complaints were false. Therefore, the ACP submitted a report to DCP recommending necessary action against Subramanya and Mahadevaswamy.

DCP directed Saraswathipuram police to register FIR against Subramanya after coming to the conclusion that he has committed an offence to tarnish the image of Shailendra and has created false complaints against him. However, the CCTV footage of the Palace Board revealed that Subramanya was in office between 4 pm to 7 pm.

Staying proceedings against Subramanya pursuant to the complaint dated April 10, till next date of hearing, Justice Arvind Kumar on Friday ordered notice to the Saraswathipuram police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mysuru and ACP Shailendra.