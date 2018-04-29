Home States Karnataka

Palace official moves HC over FIR against him

Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T S Subramanya has moved the Karnataka High Court saying that Mysuru Police have registered an FIR against him but gave clean chit instead to ACP Shailendra, Palace Security Force, with regard to the allegations that he was indulged in transporting money and gifts in his vehicle and distributing the same in Narasimharaja, Chamaraja and Chamundeshwari Assembly

Published: 29th April 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU:Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T S Subramanya has moved the Karnataka High Court saying that Mysuru Police have registered an FIR against him but gave clean chit instead to ACP Shailendra, Palace Security Force, with regard to the allegations that he was indulged in transporting money and gifts in his vehicle and distributing the same in Narasimharaja, Chamaraja and Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituencies in Mysuru.

On the 10th of this month, Saraswathiuram Police had registered an FIR against Subramanya on the charges of instigating one M S Mahadevaswamy to file complaint against Shailendra. In the petition challenging the FIR before the High Court, Subramanya stated that the SBI had sponsored certain events for decoration of the Palace and provided T-shirts for police personnel during 2017 Dasara. Without following due procedure, Shailendra purchased materials including steel barricades.

As SBI sought bills for purchase, he issued notice dated April 4 to Shailendra to furnish the same, but there was no response.Prior to the notice, one Mahadevaswamy filed complaint with Palace Board. About five similar complaints were filed against ACP for abusing his official position. After the matter was brought to the notice of Deputy Commissioner who is also Executive Office of Palace Board, the DCP (Law and Order) ordered ACP (Narasimharaja Division) to conduct enquiry. On the very same day, the ACP conducted enquiry and found that the Mahadevaswamy’s complaint is created by Subramanya against Shailendra and the facts in the said complaints were false. Therefore, the ACP submitted a report to DCP recommending necessary action against Subramanya and Mahadevaswamy.

DCP directed Saraswathipuram police to register FIR against Subramanya after coming to the conclusion that he has committed an offence to tarnish the image of Shailendra and has created false complaints against him. However, the CCTV footage of the Palace Board revealed that Subramanya was in office between 4 pm to 7 pm.   

Staying proceedings against Subramanya pursuant to the complaint dated April 10, till next date of hearing, Justice Arvind Kumar on Friday ordered notice to the Saraswathipuram police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mysuru and ACP Shailendra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Karnataka polls: Three Vokkaligas battling it out at Vijayanagar

DGCA team inspects Rahul Gandhi’s chartered plane, black box

Siddaramaiah’s unkept promise leaves Bangladeshi settlers grappling with caste identity

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018