Seniority list: No action against official even after Supreme Court order

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the clear direction from Supreme Court to prepare fresh seniority list and demote those who were not eligible for promotions all these years, the state government has not acted against the head of the state department of Technical Education, who is allegedly enjoying the position. As per the documents available with The New Indian Express, Prof HU Talwar, Director of Technical Education department was not eligible for the post and as mentioned in the documents, the post of Director was created in the year 2000, but the order was retrospective from the year 1997.

A senior faculty from the Technical Education department said, “When the post itself is created during 2000 and order was issued in 2004, how can it be retrospective from 1997?”However, following the recent Supreme Court order, the department has demoted over 16 principals, 4 joint directors and 6 administration officers on April 20. “When the rule applies to all these staffs, why can’t the same be implemented against the Director of the department who is enjoying the position, even when he is ineligible?” said another senior faculty who is eligible for the post.

According to the information available from the government, the Department Promotion Committee (DPC) is due to meet on Monday. The committee will decide about the illegal promotions and demotions in such cases.When contacted, Talwar said, “Since 1978-2004, there were no SC candidates in the department. As per the Supreme Court order, the ratio should not exceed 18%, but in this case, it is not even -1% and there is no question of illegal promotions.”