Three labourers killed as truck overturned  in Perdoor 

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Three laborers were killed and at least 8 others were injured when a speeding truck overturned in Perdoor in Udupi district in the early hours on Sunday, a police official said. The condition of the injured labourers was reported to be critical, however police sources could not confirm this. The police suspect that the driver ''dozed off'' and lost control of the vehicle while leading to the accident.

The tempo was carrying the 'shamiyana' materials for the pandal to be erected for the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Udupi's MGM Ground on May 1. The truck, carrying about 12 labourers from Chitradurga district in Karnataka, was going towards Udupi when it met with the accident around 2.30 am on Sunday.

As the truck reached Perdoor here, it hit a roadside electric pole. It is an accident- prone spot. The truck driver probably dozed off and lost control over the wheels, as a result of which the vehicle hit the electric pole and overturned, police sources told Express.

''They were carrying some sharp and heavy equipment in the truck. When the vehicle overturned, the equipment fell on the labourers. One of them died due to head injuries caused by the equipment, while two others died while being taken to a hospital in Manipal'', sources added.

They were of the age group of 30 to 35 years who died in the incident. On being informed, the Hiriyadka police rushed the spot. The process to identify the deceased was on, police sources added. Police sources did not confirm whether the labourers were from Assam state, but said they were from North East India.