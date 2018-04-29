Home States Karnataka

Three labourers killed as truck overturned  in Perdoor 

The police suspect that the driver ''dozed off'' and lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident. The condition of the injured labourers was reported to be critical.

Published: 29th April 2018 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Truck that overturned in Perdoor in the early hours on Sunday (Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Three laborers were killed and at least 8 others were injured when a speeding truck overturned in Perdoor in Udupi district in the early hours on Sunday, a police official said. The condition of the injured labourers was reported to be critical, however police sources could not confirm this. The police suspect that the driver ''dozed off'' and lost control of the vehicle while leading to the accident.

The tempo was carrying the 'shamiyana' materials for the pandal to be erected for the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Udupi's MGM Ground on May 1. The truck, carrying about 12 labourers from Chitradurga district in Karnataka, was going towards Udupi when it met with the accident around 2.30 am on Sunday.

As the truck reached Perdoor here, it hit a roadside electric pole. It is an accident- prone spot. The truck driver probably dozed off and lost control over the wheels, as a result of which the vehicle hit the electric pole and overturned, police sources told Express.

''They were carrying some sharp and heavy equipment in the truck. When the vehicle overturned, the equipment fell on the labourers. One of them died due to head injuries caused by the equipment, while two others died while being taken to a hospital in Manipal'', sources added.

They were of the age group of 30 to 35 years who died in the incident. On being informed, the Hiriyadka police rushed the spot. The process to identify the deceased was on, police sources added. Police sources did not confirm whether the labourers were from Assam state, but said they were from North East India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Skill Development Minister Ananthkumar Hegde in yet another faux pas

Karnataka polls: Three Vokkaligas battling it out at Vijayanagar

DGCA team inspects Rahul Gandhi’s chartered plane, black box

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple