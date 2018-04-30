200 fall sick after having food at wedding reception

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: As many as 38 people out of 200 who suffered from food poisoning after consuming food in a marriage reception were admitted to Mc Gann hospital here on Saturday late evening.

According to sources, about 200 people who had food at a marriage reception in Jayanti Nagar of Chennagiri taluk of Davanagere, suffered from diarrhea and admitted to different hospitals. About 38 people including 25 children were admitted to Mc Gann hospital.

The reception was hosted by one Manjunayak, a resident of Jayanti Nagar in Chennagiri taluk. It was after the guests at the function finished the third round of meals, they suffered from severe stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhea. They were immediately rushed to the hospitals in Shivamogga district while others were shifted to hospitals in Chennagiri and Davangere. Meanwhile, the condition of all the victims is said to be stable and they are out of danger.